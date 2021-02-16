Breastfeeding Mother in Minnesota Can Shoot Milk out of Her Armpit. Watch Video

A breastfeeding mother from Minnesota shared that she can shoot milk out of her armpit in a TikTok video. TikTok user @ollieoooop demonstrated her unique ability in response to @themeg_94’s viral post, asking people to share the 'really weird things' their bodies can do.

The astonishing video has gone viral, garnering millions of views and it has turned out that she is not the only one with this usual ability.

Giving a brief explanation, she said that she has seen this video a million times and she didn’t know why it just occurred to her that she had a reason to interact with it. ‘I am about to expose myself. Please be nice to me,’ she states and then goes on to explain a phenomenon called 'pitties'. Breastfeeding mothers can experience 'pitties' in which a lump or swelling develops in the armpits when breast tissue becomes engorged from breast milk.

The mother of three explained when breast tissue in your armpits gets engorged, it swells. She then admits that she doesn’t know anyone else with this 'specific thing that happens to her body.'

Moments later, she announces that she can shoot milk out of her armpits and states that she is going to prove it.

The woman then sat down and proceeds to squeeze her armpit facing the camera, and milk came shooting out of it. The woman shared the video in slow-motion highlighting the liquid squirting to convince her followers.

The video was originally shared in January but is gaining popularity now and other mothers are sharing their similar experiences too.

As per Daily Mail, another mother shared that she could do this too when she over-produced milk. Another shared that her friend frantically called the hospital after her son was born when she found out about this.

While some suggested that she could bottle the milk, she said she won’t be able to give it to her kid in 'good conscious'.