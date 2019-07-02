Breatharian: Solid Food a No-No for 25-Year-Old US Woman Who Survives on 'Eating' Air
Audra Bear has claimed she practices 'breatharianism', which basically means Bear gets most of her energy from the outdoors and by doing breathing exercises.
Image credit: Facebook
A 25-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Audra Bear has claimed she practices 'breatharianism', which basically means Bear gets most of her energy from the outdoors and by doing breathing exercises. The 'breatharian' also does not eat any kind of solid food and believes that inhaling air is enough to sustain her energy levels.
Bear, who according to the website indy100, once fasted for 97 days, does daily breathing exercises for one to three hours on a daily basis and only occasionally eats solid food when she is with her family or friends for celebratory reasons.
Bear's usual diet consists of teas, smoothies, pureed fruit and vegetables and air.
Bear, who adopted the lifestyle 8 months back swears by the lifestyle and in an interaction to UniLad said, she would not recommend anyone to fast, cleanse or restrict without first learning about the breath.
She added, "You can eat if you choose to, for entertainment or social settings, know your energy is sourced from the life-force all around you. Most days I just drink teas, fruit juices, green juices and fresh coconut waters. I do eat occasionally now, but more for celebratory reasons."
However, this is not the first time that someone has claimed to survive on air. Back in 2017, a breatharian couple claim they have barely eaten for nine years and usually survive on a piece of fruit or vegetable broth just 3 times per week.
The diet, on its own part, has no scientific evidence backing it and according to nutritionists could prove harmful if followed for a long amount of time.
