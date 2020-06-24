Breathing 'Correctly' Could Help Kill Coronavirus, Says Nobel Prize Winning Pharmacologist

There are umpteen numbers of dos and don’ts that are doing rounds on the internet in order to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Many people have also shared certain lifestyle changes that one needs to make in order to make themselves more immune to the COVID-19 disease.

According to a report published in The Conversation, if a person breathes in through their nose and exhales through their mouth then it will be more beneficial for their body.

Authored by Louis J. Ignarro, who was awarded Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998, the study states that this way of breathing is more beneficial as the nasal cavities produce something called the nitric oxide. This molecule increases blood flow through the lungs and boosts oxygen levels in the blood.

When one is breathing through their nose the nitric oxide directly reaches their lungs. This leads to blocking the replication of the coronavirus in the lungs.

Further, higher oxygen saturation of the blood can also make a person feel refreshed.

The human body constantly produces Nitric Oxide, which helps in the formation of the endothelium, in arteries and veins in our bodies, especially the lungs.

Endothelium also helps in smoothing the muscle of arteries which helps in prevention of high blood pressure issues.

It also increases the blood flow in other organs. Apart from that, the Nitric Oxide also helps in preventing blood clots in normal arteries.