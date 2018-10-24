GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Halloween Special: 'Breathing Forest' in Canada Has Left the Internet Gasping for Air

It's a scary world we live in.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Halloween Special: 'Breathing Forest' in Canada Has Left the Internet Gasping for Air
Image credits: @DannyDutch / Twitter
Loading...
The Internet is a hub for spooky videos. Remember those strange clown sightings in the US and Canada?

This time around, the 'other-worldly' things have nothing to do with creeping out netizens. A video of a 'breathing' forest has managed to rattle social media users. Because what's scarier than nature, right?

Shared by user @DannyDutch, the video shows trees moving and the ground shaking violently in the Quebec forest in Canada. More aptly put, the woodland appears to be inhaling and exhaling, mimicking human beings.

"The ground looks like it's breathing in this Quebec forest," Daniel wrote.




Everyone loves debunking a mystery, right? Twitterati came up with their own theories about the 'breathing' forest.



















Other people were really scared.










As much as we wished we were in The Lord of The Rings universe, science has an answer to such phenomena.

A certified arborist (or a tree surgeon), Mark Vanderwouw, debunked the mystery 6 years ago when a similar video had unearthed. Speaking to The Weather Network, the expert revealed it was nothing but an optical illusion and it had nothing to do with the 'breathing' aspect.

"During a rain and windstorm event the ground becomes saturated, 'loosening' the soil's cohesion with the roots as the wind is blowing on a tree's crown," Vanderwouw said.

"The wind is trying to 'push' the trees over, and as the force is transferred to the roots, the ground begins to 'heave'. If the winds were strong enough and lasted long enough more roots would start to break and eventually some of the trees would topple," he concluded.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...