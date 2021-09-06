Bretman Rock or Chote Pandit? Desis Have Already Seen this 'Red Body' Look Before

Bretman Rock, the young beauty vlogger is known for his wild make-up looks and great outfits. The 23-year-old recently took to social media to share some images from his photoshoot for King Kong Magazine’s cover. While the images looked quite normal and pretty much in line with Bretman’s brand, given the type of looks people expect from him, desis noticed the beauty influencer’s look was something they had already seen before, almost 15 years ago.

King Kong Magazine Issue 12 pic.twitter.com/1Gx8Ij7br0— BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) September 1, 2021

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav played the hilariously wild role of Chota Pandit in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, Rajpal Yadav’s character’s exposure to the “ghost," turns him into a maniac and he becomes unstable by the day. Later on, he paints himself completely in red, wears garlands around his neck, sticks some incense sticks over his ears, and completes the look with a gravity-defying hairstyle.

Once Indians on Twitter noticed the uncanny resemblance, and they were swift to draw comparisons.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1167300000091005/permalink/2203414879812840/

Bretman Rock thought he did something pic.twitter.com/8wLf9GQYyE— Hannah Montana (@WastedHoe) September 4, 2021

pls i love @bretmanrock but the resemblance is uncanny pic.twitter.com/X5rmnUuTeX— ria (@arorarts) September 4, 2021

Thank God I'm not the only person that thought of him when I saw Bretman's photo — zuhra/henna (@suhtarhuz) September 5, 2021

Bretman is considered one of the most influential young beauty bloggers. According to Forbes, he was recognised among the 30 Most Influential Teens alongside the likes actress Millie Bobby Brown in 2017 by Time Magazine. He is not only known for his vlogs but also for his witty social media posts. Take a look at some.

Me posing it front of their front door camera after pressing the button… https://t.co/U1MVU1ojGK— BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) July 22, 2021

Super busy today … I got a whole day of minding my business— BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) March 7, 2021

Bretman also posts several adorable images that feature his niece Cleo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here