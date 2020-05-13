BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Brett Lee Uses Quarantine Time Tagging Fish off the Australian Shore

Brett Lee Uses Quarantine Time Tagging Fish off the Australian Shore

The fast bowler had also shared a picture from the day on his Twitter handle.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee’s love for fishing isn’t a secret for his many fans and admirers. Lee, it seems, is continuing his adventures in the time of the coronavirus quarantine.


The speedster has posted a video on his Instagram that shows off his latest big catch. He caught a kingfish, attached a Spaghetti Tag on it and then released it back into the waters.


“Another cracking day on @raptorcharters with Matty Reid. As usual, he never disappoints! Plenty of big Kingfish on the chew. Always a nice feeling to tag and release these beauties @makoeyewear @shimano.fish,” he captioned the video.


Lee holds the fish and kisses it before allowing the marine creature to go back to its natural habitat.


Brett Lee has earlier too collaborated with Raptor Charters, a Sydney-based company that gives boats and charters on hire for legal fishing activities.


In 2014, he ventured into the sea along with former Australian captain and opening batsman Mark Taylor. They were out in the waters to catch a 1m kings for the cricket show.


The fishing company has then shared a video on its YouTube channel.

The cricketer returned to his adventures five years later in October 2019, trying to chase the 1m Sydney fish he caught in 2014. The Facebook page of Raptor Charters mentioned, “Brett has been chasing that 1m Sydney fish till yesterday. Caught and released to swim another day. Well done buddy.”

