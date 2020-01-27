Brew-tiful: Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee

Three cats were abandoned in the snow by some unknown person in Alberta, Canada. The poor felines had their feet and tails frozen to the ground, when Kendall Diwisch, a Canadian oil worker spotted them.

Kendall freed one cat by removing its tail out of the frozen ground. However, the other two kittens couldn’t be freed that easily.

He then came up with a brilliant idea. He went back to his car and grabbed his cup of hot coffee and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt. Later, Kendall took all three felines to his house and fed them.

Sharing a video on Facebook, Kendall had asked if anyone would want to adopt the kittens.

He then shared an update and stated that the kittens have now found a new home and all three will now be living together with a family.

People appreciated Kendall for generosity.

A user commented, “Thank you for your kindness to these little kittens! So glad they were re-homed together!”

Kendall was also called “The Modern Day Hero”. Another person wrote, “Thank goodness you found them and looked after them! I am glad those little ones get to be together. They must have been so very scared and so cold!”

The post was shared more than 3800 times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.