Brewing Crumbs: UK Student Launches Own Beer Company, Uses Leftover Bread as Ingredient

A man in the United Kingdom has found an innovative way to create carbon-negative beer. Using bread that is discarded by the supermarkets, 23-year-old Dimitris-Marios Stoidis has launched his beer company Future Brew and the beer named Dough Dough.

Dimitris hopes that by 2022, he will be able to offset one million kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Around 160 grams of carbon dioxide is saved from the environment by each pint of his beer, as reported by LadBible. This is equivalent to driving 1.5 kilometres in a car.

Not just discarded bread, Dimitris has also used other discarded materials in the preparation of his beer.

The report says that as per the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WARP) — a food charity in the UK — 1.9 million tonnes of food is wasted every year in the country. Bread makes 900,000 tonnes of this wasted food. The university student hopes that his brand of beer will be able to cut down on food waste by using it for the preparation of the beer at his company, Future Brew.

He is an engineering student and sells the beer across his campus at Southampton, Hampshire. Dimitris has also received investment worth £20,000 for his beer company from businesses at a Dragons' Den-style event.

This funding will help him expand his business and provide the beer beyond Southampton, hopefully to the supermarkets of the UK. Speaking about the future prospects, he said, “This investment will help us upscale our production, access big retailers and supermarkets and increase our impact across Southampton and the UK in the future.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the young man has been able to help both the needy and environment. His company was able to provide food ingredients for 8,500 meals to those in need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They have also saved over 11.5 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, thus making the environment better.