Bride and Groom Doing Push-ups at Wedding Give Internet 'Couple Goals'

Of late, wedding videos have become all the rage on social media. They range from cute to hilarious to innovative, but this latest one is inspiring to say the least. A video has been going viral, which shows a bride and groom doing push-ups at their wedding. The decision to do push-ups during their wedding was not willy-nilly for the couple, as both of them are fitness coaches. Akshita Arora Mahajan and Aditya Mahajan pulled off their push-ups in nothing short of full-blown wedding attires, seemingly without breaking a sweat. Check out the video posted by Akshita on her Instagram:

“A couple who lifts together ends up getting married," Akshita captioned the post. Instagram users were enthused by the video, with one of them commenting “Goals!!" Akshita routinely posts her workout routines as well as tricks and tips on the image-sharing platform. She also shared several more photos from her wedding ceremony, posing with her new husband.

Recently, another bride doings push-ups in an ornate, heavy lehenga had gone viral. Aana, who is a model and dietician by profession, is often seen sharing videos and posts about fitness on her profile. In one of his recent posts, Aana was seen performing pushups in her red lehenga. She looked almost ready to walk to the stage with her hair and, make-up done. The video seems to be originally done during a photoshoot of bridal lehengas. So, while for others, even walking in such attire would be nothing less than a task, Aana performed pushups flawlessly. Earlier, a video featuring a Pakistani bride wearing a 100-kilo lehenga on her wedding day had gone viral on the internet. The fall of the lehenga decorated with beautiful embroidery was so big that it almost covered the entire stage where the bride and groom were seated.

In another mind-boggling incident, a viral video showed a bride and a few of her friends and cousins making an entry under the traditional ‘phoolon ki chaadar’, when abruptly the bride stops and refuses to walk further. The reason she quotes was the song she chose for the bridal entry was not played around the wedding venue. She seems to be both emotional and angry and says that she has earlier informed the coordinator about the bridal entry song. Desi marriages can really be interesting!

