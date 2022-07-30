Bride and Groom Who Have Been Dead 30 Years Just Tied the Knot in Karnataka

A Twitter user recently shared his experience of attending one of the most unique weddings. Wondering what was unique about the wedding? It was a marriage of a dead bride and groom. Youtuber Anny Arun took to Twitter and shared the wedding rituals through a thread where each post displayed processions that went into observing this peculiar event.

The user explained the tradition, prevalent in Dakshina Kannada, in which a person who dies during birth is married off to another person who also passed away during birth. “I am attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago,” the user wrote, starting the thread.

I'm attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserve a tweet. Well groom is dead actually. And bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today. For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada this might sound funny. But (contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The wedding is performed by the family members of the deceased and includes all processions similar to a regular wedding. “Two families will go to each other’s house for the engagement, there will be a marriage procession, and finally tying the knots,” the user explained.

..its a serious tradition here. For those who died in child birth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the child birth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other's house for the engagement(contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

, there will be marriage procession and finally tieing the knots. If you are wondering its easy to fix this marriage, hear me out. Recently groom family rejected a bride because bride was few year elder to the groom! Anyway I find these customs beautiful. — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

He then showed the various rituals that are performed at the wedding. The groom’s family brings a “Dhare Saree” which the bride will wear.

I reached a bit late and missed the procession. Marriage function already started. First groom brings the 'Dhare Saree' which should be worn by the bride. They also give enough time for the bride to get dressed! pic.twitter.com/KqHuKhmqnj — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The bride gets ready and the pair is made to perform seven rounds before proceeding further.

While bride getting ready groom is already waiting. Isn't that always a thing? 😁 pic.twitter.com/7QvFCiI3Re — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Bride and groom do the 'Saptapadhi' 7 rounds before sit for the marriage. pic.twitter.com/IMnSEb4rio — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The user mentioned that even though the bride and groom are dead, the atmosphere is not like a funeral. “It is as jovial as any other marriage. Everyone cracking jokes and keeping the mood high. It is a celebration of marriage,” wrote the user.

And finally bride and groom take their place. Though they are dead, dont think that atmosphere will be like the funeral!! Its not. Its as jovial as any other marriage. Everyone cracking jokes and keep the mood high. Its a celebration of marriage. pic.twitter.com/MoUYIv2gnl — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Another rule of this tradition is that kids and unmarried people are not allowed to witness the marriage. The wedding then involved the main ritual and the customs that are associated with it. Take a look:

Time to muhurtam. Grooms shirt hand holding the bride's pallu. They were lifted by the relatives. Time for the wedding. pic.twitter.com/qXoPdq9zwf — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Kanyadana – Do notice these are the way marriages were done back in the day and even now. You probably wont notice the customs when it happens in big halls. pic.twitter.com/LPWSLLG0Zl — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The marriage culminates here with the bride being adorned with the Mangalasutra.

After the wedding is done, the bride and the groom are made to take the blessing of the gods and the elders. After it’s done, scrumptious food is served on banana leaves.

Finally yummy food. Fish fry, Chicken Sukka, Kadle Balyar, Mutton gravy with idly 😍 And the couple 'lives' happily ever after! Probably in the afterlife! pic.twitter.com/rDUfW8foer — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

What do you have to say about this interesting wedding?

