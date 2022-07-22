Bride Asked Graphic Designer Friend to Make Wedding Invites and These Were the Results

There’s a reason they say, you should not do business with friends because when you do, there’s a good chance of facing disappointment just as a bride-to-be did. The bride had asked her graphic designer friend to make her wedding invite. The invites were shared in the Reddit forum with the caption that read, “Bride asked a friend of hers who was studying graphic design to design her invites. This looks like Times New Roman [font] on a snowflake background!”

However, when the final designs came, it was nothing like the bride had expected it to be. “My mother (who is not good with computers) ended up designing much better invites on some wedding website herself, ” the bride said while sharing her disappointment. The simple invites featured a snowflake background with texts using Times New Roman font design- that suggested it may have been designed using Microsoft word and not some dedicated software for graphic designing.

The post soon created waves online, garnering varied reactions from Reddit users. “Yeah, I kept staring at the capitalized “Dinner Reception”. I don’t think reception should’ve been capitalized, but I’m not the world’s best writer either,” read the comment. Reacting to the photo, a user who claimed to be a graphic designer said that the invites looked like “first-semester work”. “As a graphic designer (10 years by now) this looks like some of my old classmates’ first-year first-semester work,” they wrote while adding that the misplaced capitalization and the beyond basic typography made him think this was “legitimately designed” in Word.

A third user joked that the friend clearly hated the bride. “Aha, they should have waited for the friend to FINISH her degree,” read another comment.

One of the users wrote that if the wedding invite was designed free of cost or the designer was not compensated for the time, the bride got the invitation she deserved. However, if it was a paid gig, the designs were terrible.

