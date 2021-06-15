Bride Asks Strangers to Fund Her Wedding by Putting PayPal Details On Car

Weddings are rather a grand affair involving huge feasts, hundreds of guests, fancy venues, bachelor/ bachelorette party, and other expenses. While some prefer an extravagant ceremony, others choose to go for small weddings with limited guests due to budget constraints or their own choice. Sometimes, friends and family help out the couple with expenses or the couple cut back on some of the arrangements. But one bride-to-be opted for an unusual way to raise funds for her wedding- by asking strangers to donate. This unusual case of asking for funds is reported to be from the US, according to the Mirror, where the bride in question put up her PayPal account number on the window of her car. The text, written with multicoloured chalk on the front window, read that the bridal party was headed to Austin, Texas for her bachelorette weekend whereas, on the back window, her PayPal account number was written in pink colour, hoping that people would donate.

A picture of the car was posted on Reddit’s forum named Wedding Shaming with a caption that read: Giving bride’s PayPal to a stranger to ask for money. The bold move received mixed reactions from people as some called the action trashy, while others said they would have contributed to the wedding. One user branded it as ‘super tacky’ and said that she saw two different cars like these for the same bride over the weekend and passed them few miles apart.

A second person wrote that if one doesn’t consider similar posts on Facebook where people are asking for money for their wedding then one couldn’t consider this as cute or funny. Another argued that wedding is not an achievement and people should stop treating their weddings as though others care about it as much as they do. They further asked people to find something else to put their self-esteem into that I much more than an expensive party with them at the centre.

Other concerned netizens pointed out that such public display of account details might turn out to be unsafe as they might get hacked.

