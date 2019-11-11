Bride Calls off Marriage after Groom Breaks into Drunk 'Nagin Dance'

An inebriated groom's 'Nagin dance' caused his wedding to be called off in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The incident has been reported by Times of India, which stated that the groom was allegedly misbehaving with the bride's family under the influence of alcohol.

When the marriage procession had arrived, the groom was pulled away by his friends on the dance floor. When the bride's family tried to pull him off the dance floor, he started ill-behaving.

Soon after exchanging the garland, he retreated to the dance floor and broke into a 'Nagin dance.'

The bride, who had long been observing the indecent behaviour of the groom, immediately called off the marriage and despite multiple attempts to convince her by the groom's family, she stood firm on her decision.

Following this, the groom allegedly slapped the bride and cops had to be called.

Both the families later requested the police to resolve the issue through mediation and refused to file any official complaint.

The groom's family later agreed to pay for the marriage expenses and food.

