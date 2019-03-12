Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Arrives Drunk at Wedding in Dry Bihar

Chhapra: A bride refused to get married after the groom allegedly turned up in an inebriated state for the marriage. Bride's father says, "The groom was so drunk that he was unaware of his surroundings. He misbehaved on the stage, so my daughter refused to marry him." #Bihar(9/3) pic.twitter.com/DToftGXlah — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

A bride in Bihar has become an inspiration for women in the state after she refused to marry the groom on the weddng day because he was drunk.The wedding was scheduled to take place last Saturday in Bihar's Dumri Chapiya village. However, the bride-to-be, Rinki Kumar, refused to marry the bridegroom, identified as Bablu Kumar, after he showed up to the wedding venue in an inebriated condition.According to a report in ANI, the the groom was so drunk that he could not keep his bearing at the wedding and even misbehaved with the bride on-stage. This is when the woman decided to call off the wedding.According to the report, the groom's side was made to return all the dowry the girl's family had spent and he was not allowed to leave by the villagers until he did so. It is interesting to note that Bihar, under chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is a dry state where the sale and consumption of alcohol is legally prohibited. Since the ban in 2015, 95,000 cases of violation have been registered in the state with and 1.30 lakh people being arrested and put behind bars for the same.This is not the first time a woman has left her prospective husband at the alter due to the latter being drunk.Earlier in February, a bride had decided to call off her wedding after the groom and her father showed up drunk on the wedding day in Uttar Pradesh. The woman's family was reportedly refunded for all the money they spent on the wedding and dowry and a legal document was drawn up to mark an amicable resolution of the issue.