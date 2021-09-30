Bride Ditches ‘Big Fat Wedding’ Celebration To Save Money For Four Honeymoons

Although a big fat wedding is a dream for most of the girls there is a girl who did not find this a very good idea. In place of spending lakhs of rupees in an expensive wedding she saved all that money and planned an amazing vacation with her partner. The girl has told this story in a Tik Tok video. In a recent post a girl named Yulia revealed how she cancelled her wedding which could have cost Rs 10-11 lakh and used the money for a luxury honeymoon package.

The girl revealed how after just three hours of cancelling the lavish wedding plan she got married to her fiancé in a simple ceremony at a church in the presence of two of her friends. She had to spend only a few thousand rupees for the wedding ceremony.

This intelligent bride Yulia said that both the families were preparing for the wedding and planning to spend around Rs 10 – 11 lakh. This was becoming very expensive and stressful for her family. Yulia said that she herself did not want to attend the guests. Hence one day in the morning she decided that she will cancel the extravagant wedding that was supposed to happen nine months later and will get married that very day.

After talking to her partner, she bought a dress of about Rs 4000 and got married to her fiancée in the presence of just two friends. Yulia says that this was the best decision of her life.

She then booked four honeymoon packages with the money that she saved from her wedding. The newlywed couple visited Greece, Italy, Hawaii and Morocco. The couple was saved from the pressure of an expensive wedding. People have really liked this trick of the girl and her video has got a number of views on the video sharing platform.

Supporting the decision some users said that people come to the weddings, eat and judge the couple and that money only gets wasted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.