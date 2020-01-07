Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bride Faces Flak For Tying Her Infant Daughter to the Bottom Of Her Wedding Dress

Tthe woman said that the child was awake and “well secured” on her train and everything worked out well.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Image credits: Reddit.

A picture from 2014 of an infant tied to the wedding dress of her mother was reshared on internet recently and it quickly went viral.

The photo was originally clicked at a wedding in the US state of Tennessee. In the picture, a bride can be seen walking hand-in-hand with a man with a baby tied to the train of her dress. The guests can also be gazing worryingly at the bride’s daughter being dragged up the aisle.

A Reddit user posted the picture on a group called ‘r/wedding shaming’. The Sun reported that the group with over 72,000 members is described as a "place to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests, Uncle Bob, vendors... you name it, we shame it!"

I don’t think this is a classic alterations request. from r/weddingshaming

The woman faced ire online, with one user hoping that the “baby was alive” when the wedding ended.

Another said, “I am pretty sure babies are supposed to be kept off the floor and a bit further from it..."

The picture garnered similar outrage earlier when it was released, so much so that even the woman had to issue a statement, the Sun reported.

In her statement, the woman said that the child was awake and “well secured” on her train and everything worked out well.

