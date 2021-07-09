Bride Gets Married in Hospital Room to Let Her Dying Grandmother Witness it

Weddings can be really emotional. A big day for the two people who decide to spend their whole life together and also for their families. Once in a while, we come across marriage ceremonies, being held in the most unlikely setups. Some of them are really overwhelming and can be tear-jerking. A similar wedding that was recently held in a hospital room has struck a chord with several social media users. Instead of an elaborate wedding, a woman decided to hold an intimate ceremony in a hospital room so that her grandmother, battling lung cancer, could witness it.

Sean planned to marry her fiance later this year. However, her grandmother, Avis Russell’s health started declining rapidly. That’s when the granddaughter realised that Avis might not make it to her big day. She quickly made plans to move up the ceremony in Avis’ room at Methodist Hospital, Northeast. The intimate ceremony was officiated by a minister and the video of the same is being circulated across social networking sites. Sean exchanges vows with her middle-school sweetheart as Avis holds the bouquet on her bed overlooking the ritual. Sean wore a pretty white dress and a small accessory on her head. Her husband was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans. He attached a pretty flower on the left pocket of his shirt.

Sean’s decision to surprise her ailing grandmother turned out to be amazing. The 71-year-old, in the video can be seen hugging her granddaughter and her newlywed husband after the ceremony. Avis was visibly delighted as she spent some of her final moments with lots of love and celebration. The Methodist Healthcare System official Facebook page shared the heartwarming video in a dedicated post on July 2.

Avis had been suffering from terminal lung cancer and despite all efforts, her health continued to deteriorate fast. According to the post by the hospital, Avis passed away shortly after the wedding. The 45-second video on the platform has moved netizens to tears. Many lauded the hospital for permitting the couple to host the ceremony. Others showered blessings and admiration on the newlyweds for their thoughtful gesture and how they made dying Avis’ last moments so beautiful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here