Bride Left Red-faced after Groom's Friend Hands Over Unusual Wedding Gift

India is a country fascinated by weddings and people surely know how to make it a fun event. While it’s the biggest day of the lives of the couple, friends and family do their best to make it a memorable day with fun, food, and dance. However, the idea of having fun left a bride red-faced after the groom's friends presented her with an unusual gift at reception. A video featuring the bride's reaction has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video which was shared on Facebook by a user named Banty Thakur, the bride can be seen sitting on the stage when the groom's friends walk up to the couple and congratulate them. They also hand over a packed gift to the bride. When the bride opens the package, she finds a baby feeding bottle and the expression on her face immediately changes. Unamused by the “joke," she throws away the bottle in irritation.

People in the background can be heard laughing and giggling in the background as someone picks the bottle and hands it back to the bride. Thankfully, towards the end of this 16 seconds clip, another person intervenes and takes the gift away from her.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online on June 5, the video has gone crazy viral getting over 10 million views and over 3 lakh likes on Facebook. While 1.6 thousand people reshared it, several posted their reactions in the comment section.

Sharing their reaction in the comment people said that the clip was really funny, but someone’s feelings should not be hurt for a prank or joke. Meanwhile, others took a dig at the bride and added that she could have been sporty in taking the joke.

What’s your reaction to the video?

However, this is not the only funny viral video from a wedding that has attracted people’s attention online. In another clip, a groom fell slip during the ceremony and was swaying around his seat. While his friends tried to keep him up, but the effort went in vain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here