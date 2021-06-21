Bride Makes Hangover Kits with Painkillers and Coffee for Drunk Guests

In an amusing incident, a bride has taken it upon herself to come to the rescue of those attending her bridal party and save them from the horrible hangover after the ceremony. To make sure that her bridal party is feeling their best even after the festivities, she made them genius little hangover kits with everything they needed to get rid of the after-effects.

TikTok user Keely Butcher shared the pictures of what gift packages she has put together for her loved ones for the big day and she did a fairly good job at keeping in mind what they might need the morning after the party. The little gift kits were like a care package for her guests and included plasters for anyone who danced way too much or fell on the floor and now has a sore foot. It also included a sachet of coffee to make their mornings easy, a tiny tube of toothpaste, few hair ties, a couple of bobby pins, a small pack of face wipes, a miniature pack of Tic Tacs and some floss. But what stood out the most were the painkillers for the horrible headache one might experience after a night of binge drinking, reports the Metro.

The simple yet effective gesture of considering the practical needs of her guests has won the bride applause on the internet. Fellow TikTok users appreciated the little hangover kits idea and thanked her for the brilliant addition. One of the users said that they were obsessed with it, while another wrote that they seriously need this for their hen night, reports the Mirror.

Another impressed user wrote that they love the idea and will be stealing it. Someone suggested that she should have also included McDonald’s breakfast to make it into a proper hangover care package.

