Bride Marries Relative at Wedding Venue After Groom Fails to Reach on Time

Bizarre wedding stories keep emerging from time to time. Another such story which has recently emerged, the father of a bride got his daughter married to a relative instead of the groom because the drunk groom did not reach the venue on time. The incident took place in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The wedding was scheduled to take place on April 22 and the ceremony was kept at 4 pm. The bride and her family waited for the groom to reach the venue. However, he did not arrive at the mandap till 8 pm in the evening. Also, the groom and his friends kept on dancing and drinking which made them extremely late.

As per a report by India Today, the bride’s mother said, “The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives." The father explained that the wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22 and the groom’s side were busy dancing. “The wedding time was at 4 pm but they reached the venue at 8 pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives," he said.

In another bizarre wedding story, a husband parted ways with his bride during their wedding for playing a “provocative” Syrian song, ‘Mesaytara,’ which translates to ‘I am dominating’ or ‘I will control you.’ According to Gulf News, the groom from Baghdad terminated the marriage when the song by Syrian artist Lamis Kan was playing during the wedding ceremony.

The bride was said to be dancing to the beat of the song which the husband and his family saw as provocative, causing the groom to get into a quarrel with his bride and end up divorcing her. This is not the first time that this song has led newlyweds in the Middle East to divorce. During their wedding reception last year, a Jordanian man broke up with his bride when she played this song.

