Bride Slaps Groom after Wedding, Returns Home After Finding out about his Love Affair

A strange case from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has left the people stunned, where a newly-wed bride slapped her groom after she got down from the car on reaching her in-laws’ house. Next, the bride also changed her bridal lehenga and returned to her parent’s house by wearing plain clothes. When the matter got out of the hands of the families, they reached out to the police. On reaching the location and listening to both sides, police offered their consultation, but it was of no use. As per the police, the incident took place in the Lawayan village of Khuthan in Jaunpur. The preparations of the reception were underway when the drama unfolded, and the bride returned to her parents’ house. According to a preliminary investigation, a love affair has come to light, which is reportedly said to be the reason behind the bride slapped the groom. The news of the newlywed bride slapping her husband spread like a wildfire in the entire village.

There was no chaos when the groom’s procession reached the bride’s house. The marriage was completed and the bride had not said anything till then. The next morning after bidaai (farewell), the girl left people stunned with her act. The women of the groom’s family were about to take their newlywed daughter-in-law inside the house when this bizarre incident happened, Zee News Reported.

A chaotic drama during weddings has become a regular event these days. Around 10 days back, a similar incident was reported when during ‘Jaimala’, an angry groom slapped his to-be wife. The incident took place after a man from the groom’s side started climbing on the stage, people from the bride’s side opposed his act. Due to a petty argument, a fight started between the ‘baraatis’ and the ‘gharaatis’. In the end, the police had to intervene and sort out the chaos between the two sides.

