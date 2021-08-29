Bride Slaps Groom for Chewing Tobacco During Wedding Ceremony, Video is Viral

A video has gone viral on social media, where a bride can be seen hitting her groom for chewing tobacco during their wedding ceremony. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting beside each other on the wedding pavilion surrounded by relatives. Just ahead of the ceremony begins, the bride starts talking to a person, looks visibly furious, and hits the man. She then proceeds to yell at the groom and then hits him. The audio of the clip clarifies that the bride was upset with the groom because he was chewing tobacco, which she was not at all fond of.

After she slaps the groom, he is forced to get up and spit out the tobacco from his mouth. While none of the relatives and family members interfere till now, they rush to move to one side in an attempt to avoid getting spat on by the groom.

As the video went viral, people lauded the bride’s reaction. While one user commented, “Dulhan kafi samjhdar he real indian girl aise hi hote he (The bride is quite intelligent, a real Indian girl is like this)," another said, “Aaj gutka nahi khata toh kya hojata? ( What would have happened if you hadn’t chewed tobacco today?)."

This is not the first time that chewing tobacco has become an issue at a wedding. A few months back, a bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia refused to marry the groom after he arrived drunk, chewing tobacco at their wedding venue.

Maniyar police station official Shailendra Singh said that the bride, hailing from Mishrauli village, was supposed to get married to the man from Khejuri village on June 5. However, once the groom arrived with the marriage procession, the bride suspected that the groom was drunk and had also chewed ‘gutkha’. She then refused to get married and the wedding was called off.

