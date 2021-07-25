Bride Starts Playing 'Kabaddi' On Stage During Garland Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

Indian weddings are an enormous spectacle. With an array of rituals both preceding and leading up to the big day, every couple and their families including the elderly leave no stone unturned to make the celebration a memorable one. The internet is full of wedding photos, videos ranging from elaborate to hilarious experiences which are there for everyone to see. Here is one such hilarious wedding video where both bride and groom are seen garlanding each other during the ‘varmala’ ceremony. The bride humbly puts the garland on the groom’s neck, but when it comes to the groom’s turn, she is seen stepping away from him in a playful manner and running here and there on the stage.

Here is the video:

The bride can be seen running around the stage, and with one hand she is adjusting her lehenga too and it almost translated to a game of the contact sport ‘kabaddi’. The groom tries to put the garland around her neck but she is too fast for him to catch up. It is only after she slows down a bit that some of the groom’s friends interfered and helped him to put garland on the bride’s neck.

The video went viral on Facebook with twenty-four-thousand people have reacted to this.

Such hilarious videos are numerous, especially when it comes to weddings. A recent video from a wedding went viral which showed the groom who fell asleep during his wedding. The hilarious video, shared by Niranjan Mahapatra, featured a couple sitting on the stage, in all their wedding fineries. The bride appeared extremely active as she was interacting with people. However, the groom was the exact opposite. Keep ‘being active’ aside, he was not able to keep his eyes open throughout the ceremony. A majority of netizens joked about it and were quite amused at the video. One of the users even alerted the groom as he wrote, “Jag ja. Koi aur shaadi kar le jaayega.” Wake up someone else will marry her).

