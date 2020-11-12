Bride-to-be Shoots off Angry Email to Store For Sending Unfinished Dress, Finds Out She Wore it 'Inside Out'

A perfect wedding dress is every girl’s dream. Sometimes, women can get rather too concerned about them and get disappointed over minor problems in their wedding trousseau.

In a similar context, a soon-to-be bride from Kentucky was rather too upset as she felt the dress she had ordered online and received was nothing like what she had seen. Aubrey, revealed that owing to the coronavirus pandemic, she had shopped for the dress online, but was disappointed with what she received.

“Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company, wanting to return it... telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

She also accompanied the post with pictures of her dress trial wherein the outfit looks unfinished.

The bride-to-be admitted sending an angry mail to the store, demanding a refund She felt annoyed that the product was a far cry from the one she had ordered online and she might have to begin the hunt for a perfect dress all over again. The attached photos revealed a fishtail design with frills, and the dress on her had many details missing.

However, she soon got her answer, much to her embarrassment. The reply from the shop pointed out that Aubrey had, in fact, put the dress inside out. The answer reads, "Hi, you put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way."

Aubrey accepted that it was an honest error and shared the experience. Check it out here.

Further, Aubrey explained when asked how the comedy of errors ensued. According to her, working long shifts with no sleep, stress of planning a wedding amid the pandemic, among other things, contributed to the mistake.

Her post went viral, amusing hundreds of people. A person commented to say, "That's the funniest thing I've seen in a month”

A second wrote, “Girl I'm over here dying to see pictures of you with it inside out."

"Thank you for this! I needed the laugh! I just love you! You looked beautiful, even inside out!," said another.