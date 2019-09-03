Bride Gets Caught on Tape Boasting of 'Taking a Big Dump' to Husband on Wedding Day

"I took a really big dump right before I came down the aisle.” It’s a piece of information a woman in the United States probably regrets not having kept to herself at her wedding nine years ago.

In June, comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to share their funny or weird wedding stories, eliciting a huge response on Twitter and Facebook.

But it was a man named Luke Logan, who took the Internet by storm after he posted a video captioned, 'It's easier for you to see for yourself,' in response to Jimmy’s dare.

Turns out that, unbeknownst to his bride, Luke was wearing a secret microphone for the videographer capturing moments from the blissful occasion.

“You look so beautiful,” the North Carolinian groom can be heard whispering to his wife as he greets her at the aisle, only for the woman to reveal that she “took a really big dump right before I came down the aisle.”

Taken aback, Luke asks the bride, “What the hell is wrong with you?”

He then lets her know about the hidden microphone and the fact that their conversation had been saved on video for eternity.

Luke’s video has racked up over 2,000 likes with many netizens hailing the couple’s candid conversation easily towered above the rest of the submissions.

Luke said that he had “married a pretty awesome lady” and “an honest woman like that is hard to find.”

The couple have now been married for nine years and have a daughter.

Meanwhile, here are some of the other “wedding fails” that came to fore, courtesy Jimmy Fallon’s post.

