Bride Worried as Groom Gets Stuck in Elevator for Nearly an Hour

The groom, identified as Zhang was on his way to pick up his bride at the 11th floor of the Lavande Hotel in Harbin, and bring her to the wedding ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Bride Worried as Groom Gets Stuck in Elevator for Nearly an Hour
Image for representation.
A Chinese groom had his bride worrying and messed up his wedding ceremony after he was trapped in a hotel elevator for nearly an hour in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The groom, identified as Zhang was on his way to pick up his bride at the 11th floor of the Lavande Hotel in Harbin, and bring her to the wedding ceremony. But the man with several others got trapped in the elevator for almost an hour on September 14, 2019, according to a report on Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo.

A surveillance camera video shows the hotel elevator packed with 11 people which was stuck between the first and second floors.

"There was no warning of overloading after I got on the lift," said Zhang adding that he pressed the emergency call and bell buttons in the elevator, but there was no immediate response. The group spent 50 minutes in close quarters before finally being rescued by firefighters.

Zhang was offered 2,000 yuan ($282) in compensation by the hotel but says it's not enough considering the delay and concern the elevator failure caused his family and wedding guests.

"I can't image how worried the bride was during those 50 minutes. She must have thought that her husband-to-be left her on her big day just like in the movies," a man was quoted as saying by the report.

