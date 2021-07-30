Bride's Hilarious Reaction to Bed Covered in Flowers is Viral: 'Soyenge Kaha Par'

Marriages are a joyful occasion, not just for the newlywed couple, but all of their loved ones too. Many of these loved ones take enormous steps to make this occasion really special. Many traditions take place with over-the-top festivities.

One such tradition is spreading petals of roses on the bed of the newlywed couple. While it is very romantic to do so, in this hilarious viral video, we see the bride asking the most important question “soyenge kaha pe (where will we sleep)”, as she sees the bed covered with too many rose petals.

A video of this 'outlandish' arrangement recently went viral. It was shared on the Instagram page 'Dulhaniyaa' and shows a bride entering her room to find the bed completely covered in flowers. She is taken aback and perplexed by what she sees in front of her.

The viral video contains a narrative twist. The groom was in charge of the decorations. The caption reads, "Efforts mere dikhe nahin inhe," and he has a funny expression.

According to Times Now, Dr Upasana Vohra is the bride in the clip. She is connected to celebrities Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, which is noteworthy. In one of her films, they can be seen blessing the marriage.

The video since being uploaded has already garnered more than 53 thousand likes, and the number is increasing exponentially as more people share this hilarious clip with their loved ones.

The video quickly became popular on Instagram and other social media sites. Some netizens made some provocative comments in the comments area. The remainder of the comments were packed with emojis of laughing.

While the tradition may seem outlandish to many, there are real reasons as to why it is done. A bed full of roses relaxes your nerves with the calming essence that roses have. The smell also works as a natural sedative and aphrodisiac. It depicts love and passion between the couple, and that is why all Indian weddings follow the tradition.

