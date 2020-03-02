Bride's Mother and Groom's Father Run away Once More after Returning to Their Homes

In an action replay, the bride's mother and groom's father from Gujarat, who had eloped away before their children's marriage in January early this year, have been reported to run away once more.

Two weeks after they had first eloped, bringing their daughter and son's marriage to halt, the couple had returned to their homes giving into societal pressure.

However, just over a month since their return, the couple — Himmat Pandav, 46, who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval, 43, of Navsari, have once again eloped away from their home.

According to reports, they left their respective homes on Saturday and are staying in a rented house in Surat.

Unlike last time, this time no case has been registered against the 'missing' couple.

Earlier, around January 10 the couple had gone missing drawing a halt to the marriage of their children scheduled in the second week of February.

In the opinion of a relative and a close friend, the duo had known each other since childhood and were also close acquaintances since they lived in the same neighbourhood.

However, when they had returned, Shobhna went on to stay in her paternal house after being refused to be accepted by her husband.