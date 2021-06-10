Bride's 'Transparency Letter' to Bridesmaids Telling Them Her Expectations Wins Internet

Being a bridesmaid seems to be a fun task, as shown in movies. However, the task is not easy as it looks and comes with a handful of responsibilities. After the initial excitement wears off, the duties of being a bridesmaid take over. It includes a bunch of rules, planning and expectations from both sides. But often, miscommunication can arise over costs and paying for expenses, which can break old friendships.

To overcome these hurdles, a woman shared how she gave her bridesmaids a transparency letter, reading what expectations she had about her bridal party. She detailed costs and expenses to event commitments and what she herself would be paying for. Lisa Torres had decided to give her friends a clear picture of what they would be signing up for before they agreed to be her bridesmaids.

Responding to a TikTok video about being a bridesmaid and its roles and responsibilities, Lisa shared that she was glad someone pointed out the commitments required of the role. Before being engaged, she was a bridesmaid herself and was unaware of all the costs and expectations involved with the role, so she used a trick to be transparent with her bridal party. To prevent any potential miscommunication, Lisa clearly expressed her feelings and expectations before asking them to take the role.

Despite feeling doubtful and insecure about the effort, she went ahead with it and put a cute little envelope in the bridesmaid’s proposal boxes. She wrote that if they lived far away, they don’t need to worry about going to bridal showers or wedding dress shopping with her. It also specified possible expenses, where she mentioned paying for their hair and makeup, but the bridesmaid was required to pay for their own dress. There was no restriction over the colour.

The best part of the whole transparency letter was Lisa’s understanding of her bridesmaids, where she gave them an option to back out if they didn’t want to sign up for the role. She also ensured that this won’t affect their friendship.

