Bridesmaid Shows Up As T-Rex at Sister's Wedding After Being Told She Could Wear Anything

When a woman from United States gave her near and dear ones the option of wearing anything they felt comfortable to her wedding, she probably didn’t mean a dinosaur costume.

But her sister did exactly just that by showing up at the ceremony in a giant inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Christina told the Daily Mail that about a year ago her elder sister Deanna Adams from Nebraska told her that she wanted her to be the maid of honour and that she could wear anything she felt comfortable in to the ceremony.

“She, knowing that I'm not a big fan of wearing formal dresses and that I probably wouldn't have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose,” the 38-year-old Texas resident said.

“I was trying to think of something that I would be willing to wear more than once and thought to myself, "Well, she did say anything, and if I'm spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they're fantastic and I've always wanted one.

I sent her a text so that she could have a laugh - surprisingly she was ok with it!'” she said.

However, she was still undecided and would suggest equally unconventional outfits to her bride-to-be sister, including a Tardis from Doctor Who.

She even ended up picking up a $7 dress from a thrift store, which eventually got too big for her by the week of the wedding as she had lost weight.

“I had yet to find my sister a good gift,” she said. “I had decided that she would appreciate the dinosaur costume and it would be fun to mess with her about wearing it during the ceremony.”

When Christina arrived in Nebraska for the wedding, her sister picked her and their mom up from the hotel for a final dress fitting.

“And I bring it up on the ride that I had bought it (T-Rex costume) and plan to wear it, and she laughed.”

And so it was done. Christina accompanied her sister down the aisle in the dinosaur costume leaving guests stunned.

“It was hot!” she recalled. “I remember being surprised that everyone seemed to be doing their best to avoid noticing the elephant in the room (or should I say dino) but it was hard to see in the costume.”

“I peeled off the costume as soon as the ceremony was over to enjoy the reception in the dress I wore underneath it.

She said about 15 minutes into the reception, “someone was looking for me and said they saw me walking around the neighborhood with a boy. “

“But it wasn't me, it was a kid and his friend who was just cruising the neighborhood in another T-Rex costume!”

Christina T-Rex photo went viral after she shared it on Facebook.

“A couple of people asked if they could share it, and with my sister's permission I posted it on my Facebook page and allowed the closed group members to share from there - and then it got way bigger than expected,” she said.

Her sister shooed away trolls by saying: “It's not a joke, it's a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves just to please a bunch of people who, in the end, only want free food and drinks.”

“The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.

My sister is awesome and I genuinely was not kidding when I said she could wear whatever she wanted,” she wrote in response to a negative comment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.