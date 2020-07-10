Bridge Made out of Cane and Cable in Remote Indian Village Raises Concern of Safety Issues

In India a lot of challenges and problems are solved by Jugaad. A photo of a bridge made out of cane sticks and cable that connects a school to the village is a proof of the same. This bridge was primarily built so that school going children could easily commute.

The photo of the bridge has been shared by a Twitter user named Keerthi, who is a Zoology student at the University of British Columbia. Sharing the photo of the innovative connectivity idea, she said, “A bridge enroute 'Gate' via the village of Gasheng. Made entirely of cable. We heard that a man from 'Gate' carried a Mithun calf on his back across this”

A bridge enroute 'Gate' via the village of Gasheng. Made entirely of cable. We heard that a man from 'Gate' carried a Mithun calf on his back across this. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/fcUUFKkxS5 — Keerthi (@cholanayakar) July 9, 2020

The school is located in a village named Gasheng, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

..... and this bridge... This one is made of Cane and cable. That little girl in red at the far back was the youngest. They all schooled in Kaying, a town ~50km from their village and lived in hostels is what their parents said. They visit their village once in a while. pic.twitter.com/j1UsK9BFca — Keerthi (@cholanayakar) July 9, 2020

Sharing the plight of the villagers in another tweet, Keerthi stressed upon the fact that these bridges look creative and pretty but they become a matter of life and death during the monsoon season.

Sometimes these bridges are treacherous and during the monsoons make it a matter of life or death! Think that before Wowing at their craft! 2/2 — Keerthi (@cholanayakar) July 9, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Keerthi added, “These images show the struggle which some people go through to merely access medical and school facilities. The villagers here have access to only one Sumo during the day at 9am leaving from the main road to the nearest town which is ~60km away.”

These images show the struggle which some people go through to merely access medical and school facilities. The villagers here have access to only one Sumo during the day at 9am leaving from the main road to the nearest town which is ~60km away. 1/2 — Keerthi (@cholanayakar) July 9, 2020

The visual of the bridge has also been retweeted by Indian Forest official Praveen Kaswan. He said, “Look at this bridge. Local innovation. Awesome.”