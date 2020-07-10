BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Bridge Made out of Cane and Cable in Remote Indian Village Raises Concern of Safety Issues

(Image credit: Twitter/@@cholanayakar)

(Image credit: Twitter/@@cholanayakar)

A photo of a bridge made out of cane sticks and cable that connects a school to the village is going viral.

Share this:

In India a lot of challenges and problems are solved by Jugaad. A photo of a bridge made out of cane sticks and cable that connects a school to the village is a proof of the same. This bridge was primarily built so that school going children could easily commute.

The photo of the bridge has been shared by a Twitter user named Keerthi, who is a Zoology student at the University of British Columbia. Sharing the photo of the innovative connectivity idea, she said, “A bridge enroute 'Gate' via the village of Gasheng. Made entirely of cable. We heard that a man from 'Gate' carried a Mithun calf on his back across this”

The school is located in a village named Gasheng, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing the plight of the villagers in another tweet, Keerthi stressed upon the fact that these bridges look creative and pretty but they become a matter of life and death during the monsoon season.

In a follow-up tweet, Keerthi added, “These images show the struggle which some people go through to merely access medical and school facilities. The villagers here have access to only one Sumo during the day at 9am leaving from the main road to the nearest town which is ~60km away.”

The visual of the bridge has also been retweeted by Indian Forest official Praveen Kaswan. He said, “Look at this bridge. Local innovation. Awesome.”


Next Story
Loading