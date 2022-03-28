Bridgerton's 'Clumsy' Indian References Get Ripped Apart by Desi Twitter

The recently released second season of the Netflix series Bridgerton revolved around the love affair between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, an Indian woman. The character of Kate is played by British actress Simone Ashley, while the role of her younger sister Edwina Sharma is played by Charithra Chandran, a British Tamil actress. Considering how the show, set in the Regency era around the second decade of the 19th century, stars people of colour, viewers were excited to see how Indian culture will be portrayed on screen. The show featured a Haldi ceremony scene where Kate and her step mother Lady Mary apply the turmeric on Edwina’s arms. The scene was accompanied by Kris Bowers’ regency-era version of the title song from Karan Johar’s popular film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

However, there are some scenes or dialogues that may not have represented Indian culture most factually. Netizens have been pointing out some of the scenes from the latest season of Bridgerton that they found inaccurate. Case in point, the scene where Kate defined Edwina’s skills which included fluency in “Hindustani” language and playing musical instruments like “Maruli.”

As Indian behavioural and data scientist Pragya Aggarwal tweeted, “As far as I know there is no language 'Hindustani' or an instrument 'maruli'. There is Hindi & murali (flute) of course. I wonder if the creators of Bridgerton shouldn't have at least done some research and checked the correct terms before introducing brown characters in Bridgerton.” Although Hindustani is a language (also known as Hindi-Urdu), the same cannot be said of maruli.

As far as I know there is no language 'Hindustani' or an instrument 'maruli'. There is Hindi & murali (flute) of course. I wonder if creators of @bridgerton shouldn't have at least done some research & checked the correct terms before introducing brown characters in #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/XOBLD467lY— Prof. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) March 25, 2022

When Edwina asks Anthony if he has read Ghalib, it is factually inaccurate. Author Shiv Ramdas pointed out that if one were to go according to the time period in which the show is set, Ghalib’s age would have been 16 at the time. Ramdas tweeted, “Apparently in Bridgerton they had a time machine that gave them access to the future writings of a then 16 year old Ghalib who at the time had written exactly nothing.”

"why do you want more white people on screen:" because if I have to cringe for people being put into awful situations like these via some epically low quality writing, I'd prefer they not be my people?— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) March 27, 2022

I was reduced to my last one and a half braincells when Kate's "marathi" came off as "maruti" and then I decided to vibe through 8 episodes without inflicting pain upon myself by looking for any accuracy. https://t.co/njB6Xjn1fB— Aastha (bestie) (@ThisCouldBeAas) March 28, 2022

However, it wasn’t all bad. There are other scenes that won the Desi people’s hearts. As one user pointed out, “Not enough talk about this but Kate oiling Edwina's hair really hits home for me. Many South Asians grow up having their hair oiled routinely by a parent or older caregiver. It's so warming to see those cultural practices presented in this season.”

Another user pointed out, “Okay, my sister is a freaking genius because I didn't see this the first time around. They are literally making kajal in this scene…I was watching again and just realized that she's right. I’m freaking out.”

Okay, my sister is a freaking genius cause I didn't see this the first time around. They are literally making kajal in this scene…I was watching again and just realized that she's right. I'M FREAKING OUT!!! #Bridgerton https://t.co/Iz4qXhvzsh— 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Nbylb_ks) March 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on the latest season of Bridgerton?

