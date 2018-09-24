GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer

I'd much rather not smile, thank you.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 24, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
"You'd be so much prettier if you just smiled :)" is probably something every girl has heard at some point in their lives, irrespective of where they have grown up.

We've been taught all our lives about how a 'proper girl' should act. Don't get angry, don't throw a fit, keep calm, don't raise your voice, nobody likes a girl who frowns - the list is endless. And if you happened to escape these forced social norms, you're still caught in the cycle where other people task it upon themselves to re-enforce it onto you, whether it is in the form of a misplaced compliment, or a cat-call as you're walking down the street.

The entire concept of labelling women as having "resting bitch-face" comes from this larger phenomenon that a woman is expected to be smiling and hospitable - and anything other than accommodating and amicable is seen as a problem.

And this doesn't limit itself to telling people you meet in real life. Women on the Internet are also victims of the same phenomenon. After the Captain Marvel trailer released, someone on the Internet felt the need to convey this message to Brie Larson.

Except- they took it a step further. They went and photoshopped smiles onto Brie Larson's posters of Captain Marvel.

And people weren't too pleased about it.
















Someone even took to using the same app the original poster did, to Photoshop smiles onto male superheroes in the Marvel Universe.











Brie Larson caught onto this unfolding on social media and shared these re-imagined posters on her Instagram story, highlighting the ridiculousness of asking a woman, much less a fictional superhero to 'smile more.'

Here are the stories vs the original marvel posters.


abcd (5)

Untitled design (12)

Untitled design (11)

She followed up this series of story with one more.

d90e7f328d694afde41a9db80fc5aa51

This is not the first time people are speaking up about the debate on "women should smile more." It has been discussed, and ridiculed for its intent several times over. If only, men started to actually notice and acting on it.

But for the next time someone tells you to smile more, we have a recommendation:






Captain Marvel is set to be released on March 8, 2019.
