Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer

Women get told to smile all the time, by people who aren't owed a smile, but just want to see a smile. It's like saying "It's more important for you to please me than it is for you to have space to feel your own emotions." — Kathy Washburn Bunn (@McKathlin) September 20, 2018



Yeah, i'm sure you would be smiling if one day you woke up falling from the sky, couldn't remember anything and had bizarre flashbacks of a life you don't remember

— Luan⭕... that's it, that's the username (@T0bby_br) September 20, 2018

Uhh, I’ve heard SO many dudes say: “Brie Larson doesn’t look like she’s having ‘fun’. She’s too serious.”



Translation: “Pretty girls should smile more”



Fellas, please be mindful that these comments reinforce gender stereotypes. Help change culture expectations.#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/gvgIQVafQf — Tony B Kim (@Crazy4ComicCon) September 19, 2018

Someone legit edited #Captainmarvel face so she could “smile more” and ppl in the comments are saying this looks better.



This is fucking wild, no one did this to Thor or Captain America. Y’all don’t want women to have any agency. https://t.co/8CoxPlIqcw — valerie (vza) complex (@ValerieComplex) September 19, 2018

So creepy. SO weird. These manchildren are so afraid of a reality they can't control. Shifting attitudes that don't cater to and favor their lame interests are going to swallow them whole soon and I look forward to that day. I hope Captain Marvel NEVER SMILES. Just to piss em off — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) September 19, 2018

I agree, Captain Marvel needs to smile more, so she fits in with the rest of the universe pic.twitter.com/CAJ7MzUOxK — Jane Ritt ⚡️ (@heymermaid) September 19, 2018



I saw some dude use an app to make Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel smile more, so I thought I’d do the same with the male Marvel superheroes.

I think we can all agree that this is a totally normal, non-creepy thing to do. pic.twitter.com/jLONpjGQch



— David Chen (@davechensky) September 20, 2018

The first season of Jessica Jones literally had a villain that used mind control to force the female protagonist to smile. Aside from this, Jessica Jones was pretty stoic most of the time. Not a lot of smiling. The show was wildly successful. Captain Marvel will be too. https://t.co/dAZObR9oM8 — Nick Ulanowski (@StarvingAuthor) September 19, 2018

Here are the stories vs the original marvel posters.



"You know, you should really smile more. You have such a pretty-" #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/wuMcaAzilu

— Katie Schenkel 🏰♥️ (@JustPlainTweets) September 19, 2018

marvel fanboys: brie larson lacks expression as an actress she should smile more

brie larson on instagram: pic.twitter.com/giotWQkTUa — ashley (@boburnhaim) September 20, 2018