'Brief Emotion': US Hospital Charges Woman Rs 800 For Crying During Surgery

Even a small surgery, like a minimally invasive procedure, can be nerve-wracking and might also induce anxiety or panic attacks to many. It is obvious that patients might lose their cool or even have a breakdown before or during the surgical procedure. Therefore, doctors and nurses are expected to do everything in their power to keep the patients calm and composed. But let us agree that not everyone is able to control or suppress their emotions and anxieties. It is not deniable that such outbursts could be a distraction for the medical team or might even tense them but is it right to charge the individual for that burst of emotion. Yes, this is exactly what happened with a US woman.

A woman took to Twitter and claimed that she was charged money for crying during her mole removal surgery. In her post, Midge had shared a photo of the invoice she received from the hospital. The bill had a breakdown of all the charges, but what caught everybody’s attention was one of the particulars named 'Brief Emotion'.Midge was charged $11 (Rs. 816) for her outburst of emotion during the mole-removal procedure.

Shocked at the unexpected charge, she shared her story with Twitter users. Her post has garnered over 100k likes and around 10k retweets.

The photo of the bill states that Midge was charged $223 (Rs. 16,556) for the main procedure. But the extra $11 (Rs. 816) has left the netizens baffled. A couple of them mocked the hospital staff about it and drew comparisons with Aerosmith’s songs like Crying and Sweet Emotions.One of the Twitter users asked that ‘was the $2 (Rs. 148.55) discount for crying pretty?’ Another questioned “Does your health care cover feelings?”

“How did they come to that amount I wonder. Pennies per tear?” wrote a third.

Midge’s revelation on Twitter has raised questions about the intricacies of the American healthcare system.

