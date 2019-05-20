Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
'Game of Thrones' fans couldn't help but imagine Ser Brienne of Tarth turning from a knight to an overnight blogger when she documented Jamie Lannister's story in the show.
The love, the friendship, and the chemistry between Brienne of Tarth and Jamie Lannister was something the Game of Thrones fans had rooted for since season 2. Through several battles and difficult times, we saw them protecting each other and having each other's backs. But their relationship truly blossomed and only strengthened when Jamie knighted Brienne of Tarth as Ser Brienne of Tarth.
But the episode 4 of season 8 happened to be a cathartic moment for fans when Jaime slept with Brienne and left her immediately - a scene that broke several hearts when Brienne was seen literally begging him to stay.
Jamie, however, had other things on his mind and rode back to King's Landing to unite with his queen and true love, Cersei, and the two eventually died in each other's arms under Red Keep's rubble after Dany went full Mad Queen and burned down the King's Landing to ashes.
(HBO image)
In the finale of Game of Thrones, we see Brienne serving our new King Bran and as a part of his council, she has taken up the responsibility to document Jamie Lannister's illustrious journey and attempts to change his image, one that has painted him as a Kingslayer in Westeros - something he had done only to save the lives of millions when he killed Mad Dany's father Mad King Aerys.
In what seemed like an act of extending her gratitude and the unconditional love she had for him, Brienne responds in kind and writes in the book titled "The Book of Brothers" that Jamie died while serving and protecting his queen.
(HBO image)
(HBO image)
While penning down the tribute for Jamie was considered a strong and emotional moment for Brienne, Game of Thrones fans pictured the knight turning into an overnight "blogger" and even imagined what she should've written in the book instead.
Brienne of Tarth: #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/S9bgMf0OFn— Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) May 20, 2019
*SPOILER ALERT DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE FINALE OF THRONES*— Pete Reilly (@Pete_Reilly_) May 20, 2019
Full text of what Brienne ACTUALLY wrote about Ser Jaime Lannister #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CnQcNXPV50
I can't stop making Brienne writing memes pic.twitter.com/FkoZW3Exdl— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 20, 2019
can’t believe brienne of tarth became.....a blogger— Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 20, 2019
Brienne should have been petty and wrote: He died protecting the sister he was having sex with. Dirty ass. #DemThrones— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
brienne tries to draw a chameleon from memory pic.twitter.com/4eb0wfxCmm— ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) May 20, 2019
Whoever opens that book next after Brienne of “didn’t let the ink dry” Tarth, gone be like#GameofThrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/tSiNAT4oKn— Kate Mary (@katee_may1220) May 20, 2019
“And also Ser Jaime died while telling Cersei that he was in love with Brienne who was super hot the end” pic.twitter.com/9yr5i3lvHK— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 20, 2019
Brienne editing Jaime’s Wikipedia page before #GameOfThrones ends pic.twitter.com/iPxMWh5yVs— Joe (@NewsProJoe) May 20, 2019
what Brienne REALLY wrote in the book. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/noLra5db7Z— صِيَام (@seyaam_) May 20, 2019
i know we like to complain but imo the GOT writers really nailed the ending of brienne's storyline pic.twitter.com/r74rA2qld1— clio (@cliomiso) May 20, 2019
Brienne already posting her version of the final season to Tumblr. #GOT pic.twitter.com/804DJPWMoJ— Ryan “Tweets” McGee (@TVMcGee) May 20, 2019
brienne after jaime dies: pic.twitter.com/jKLavzY73m— helen (@helen) May 20, 2019
"and i couldn't help but wonder, maybe this game of thrones was no game after all" pic.twitter.com/vXWcWYrBKS— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 20, 2019
