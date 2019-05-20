Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme

'Game of Thrones' fans couldn't help but imagine Ser Brienne of Tarth turning from a knight to an overnight blogger when she documented Jamie Lannister's story in the show.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
(This post contains spoilers! You've been warned.)

The love, the friendship, and the chemistry between Brienne of Tarth and Jamie Lannister was something the Game of Thrones fans had rooted for since season 2. Through several battles and difficult times, we saw them protecting each other and having each other's backs. But their relationship truly blossomed and only strengthened when Jamie knighted Brienne of Tarth as Ser Brienne of Tarth.

But the episode 4 of season 8 happened to be a cathartic moment for fans when Jaime slept with Brienne and left her immediately - a scene that broke several hearts when Brienne was seen literally begging him to stay.

Jamie, however, had other things on his mind and rode back to King's Landing to unite with his queen and true love, Cersei, and the two eventually died in each other's arms under Red Keep's rubble after Dany went full Mad Queen and burned down the King's Landing to ashes.

jamie brienne

(HBO image)

In the finale of Game of Thrones, we see Brienne serving our new King Bran and as a part of his council, she has taken up the responsibility to document Jamie Lannister's illustrious journey and attempts to change his image, one that has painted him as a Kingslayer in Westeros - something he had done only to save the lives of millions when he killed Mad Dany's father Mad King Aerys.

In what seemed like an act of extending her gratitude and the unconditional love she had for him, Brienne responds in kind and writes in the book titled "The Book of Brothers" that Jamie died while serving and protecting his queen.

hbo image

(HBO image)

hbo image 2

(HBO image)

While penning down the tribute for Jamie was considered a strong and emotional moment for Brienne, Game of Thrones fans pictured the knight turning into an overnight "blogger" and even imagined what she should've written in the book instead.













































