Brighter the Light Tastier the Food: New Study Finds Link between Sight and Taste

Our senses are connected to each other and our response is rarely isolated — it is mostly a combination of two or more senses. The intensity of taste could be dependent on sight, as suggested by a study.

A latest research says that dim lights can make your food taste worse. It has been conducted by Dutch researchers and they have found that dimming the ambient light can reduce the intensity of taste for the eaters, reported Mail Online.

The guests who were sitting in bright light found the taste of the dish more intense as compared to those who were served the same dish while they were sitting in dim ambient light.

Researchers from Maastricht University in the Netherlands stated that their research shows that modifying the lights in a restaurant not only changes the ambience, but also affects the taste of the food being served there.

For the study, 138 participants were hosted in a fine-dining restaurant by the researchers. The light settings were changed depending on the day. Guests were asked to fill a questionnaire after they were served the first dish.

Apart from the taste, researchers also found an increase in the auditory and olfactory stimuli – sound and smell, respectively.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Luke Garnsworthy from Hertfordshire, who is the owner of a fine-dining restaurant named Crockers Tring, said that ‘the first taste is in the eyes’ and that’s what makes the lighting of the food important.

Putting forward the advantages of well-lit restaurants, he said that he would like his guests to enjoy the food even with their sight and share pictures of the same with their friends.

Even though the study suggests that bright lighting makes food tastier, some people believe that dim lighting is better suited to make people feel relaxed while they are out for dinner.

Speaking about mood lighting, Ben Tish, culinary director at Norma and The Stafford, both London restaurants said that mood lighting relaxes people and makes them stay longer. He also added that it is good for a romantic dinner.

KEYWORDS: Dim light, restaurant lighting, ambience lighting, bright light, light effect on food, restaurant dinner, mood lighting, intensity of taste