If you are a film buff, you are bound to have a special spot for certain films, actors and directors that you swear by. However, some people who love their cinema more seriously might be fond of specific roles in films or TV series played by a specific actor. So when a Reddit user asked in his post, “Which actor crushed a role so hard that nobody else will be able to live up to it?" people flooded the viral post with that one role they thought that the actor nailed. From Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man to Heath Ledger as the Joker, users listed their preferences in the thousands of comments on the viral post. However, while these are more popular actors and roles that people would have easily thought of, some roles mentioned by users were quite unique.

A user mentioned in the comments about John C. McGinley as Dr Cox in the popular TV show ‘Scrubs’. The character, who can be considered a little sarcastic and cynical, appeared in almost every episode of the show. Another user mentioned Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. Smith has been widely loved for her character in the series by fans. However, much to the dismay of Potterheads, she had said in an interview with Insider that being part of the Harry Potter films “wasn’t satisfying" enough for her and did not creatively challenge her.

Another comment mentioned Hugh Laurie as Dr House in the hit TV series ‘House M.D.’ Laurie’s character was of an unconventional medical genius who was always on pain relief medication and solved difficult and unique medical cases along with his team of doctors. Both the show and Laurie grew immensely popular and won several awards throughout the seasons.

Other noteworthy roles and actors mentioned in the Reddit post include Jessica Walter in ‘Arrested Development’, Michael Keaton in ‘Beetlejuice’, James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Patrick Stewart as Professor X in the ‘X-Men’ films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here