Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks Washington Post's Baghdadi Headline

#WaPoDeathNotices began trending online, and as of now, it is the top trend on Twitter worldwide.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks Washington Post's Baghdadi Headline
#WaPoDeathNotices began trending online, and as of now, it is the top trend on Twitter worldwide.

An obituary headline in the Washington Post about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the deceased commander-in-chief of ISIS, has sparked outrage and triggered heated debates on social media. US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, announced that Baghdadi, who had managed to remain out of public eye, had finally been killed in a military strike in Syria.

While millions around the world rejoiced, the Washington Post's coverage of the news sparked a controversy online. The piece in question was originally titled "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State "terrorist-in-chief", dies at 48". It was then modified to "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48".

Several around the world criticised the move and said that "terrorist-in-chief" seemed like an apt headline, whereas the modified version seemed to glorify a man who was nothing but a criminal who deserved what he got.

Soon, #WaPoDeathNotices began trending online, and as of now, it is the top trend on Twitter worldwide. As everything else on Twitter, the outrage has turned into a hilarious trend. People have been sharing eulogies of people, with the hashtag, and it has us in splits.

The funny bunch on Twitter decided to share names of some of the biggest criminals in recent history - classic examples of 'villains', who have passed away, combining it with descriptions of their jobs that don't quite paint the reality. For instance, Hannibal Lecter, a fictional cannibalistic serial killer, has been described as a "fine cuisine connoisseur". Similarly, Hitler has been described as "scholar of gaseous behaviour in confined spaces."

Just as referring to Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" can be called a euphemism (which, to be honest, wasn't necessary), these notorious men and women who are well-known for their shocking criminal activities have been described sarcastically in a euphemistic manner. Check these out below:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram