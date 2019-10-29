'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks Washington Post's Baghdadi Headline
#WaPoDeathNotices began trending online, and as of now, it is the top trend on Twitter worldwide.
An obituary headline in the Washington Post about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the deceased commander-in-chief of ISIS, has sparked outrage and triggered heated debates on social media. US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, announced that Baghdadi, who had managed to remain out of public eye, had finally been killed in a military strike in Syria.
While millions around the world rejoiced, the Washington Post's coverage of the news sparked a controversy online. The piece in question was originally titled "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State "terrorist-in-chief", dies at 48". It was then modified to "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48".
Several around the world criticised the move and said that "terrorist-in-chief" seemed like an apt headline, whereas the modified version seemed to glorify a man who was nothing but a criminal who deserved what he got.
Soon, #WaPoDeathNotices began trending online, and as of now, it is the top trend on Twitter worldwide. As everything else on Twitter, the outrage has turned into a hilarious trend. People have been sharing eulogies of people, with the hashtag, and it has us in splits.
The funny bunch on Twitter decided to share names of some of the biggest criminals in recent history - classic examples of 'villains', who have passed away, combining it with descriptions of their jobs that don't quite paint the reality. For instance, Hannibal Lecter, a fictional cannibalistic serial killer, has been described as a "fine cuisine connoisseur". Similarly, Hitler has been described as "scholar of gaseous behaviour in confined spaces."
Just as referring to Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" can be called a euphemism (which, to be honest, wasn't necessary), these notorious men and women who are well-known for their shocking criminal activities have been described sarcastically in a euphemistic manner. Check these out below:
Gaius Julius Caesar, 56, noted author and Egyptologist, dies surrounded by his friends.
— Anne-Elisabeth Moutet (@moutet) October 28, 2019
Hitler, champion of animal rights, father of every existing wingform, conceiver & builder of autobahns, patron of Porsche, inventor of Fanta, pioneer of exospheric rocketry,scholar of gaseous behaviour in confined spaces , expired today #WaPoDeathNotices https://t.co/aYUkLa3U0x — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 28, 2019
Osama bin laden, a sharp person, a brilliant engineer dies at 54 #WaPoDeathNotices@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/plzMIx3ERu
— Mayukh (@thecoducer) October 28, 2019
Scar, a talented singer/song-writer and a political radical who broke down the strict and long-standing 'circle of life' hierarchical order in the African Pride Lands, has died in a climbing accident on Pride Rock #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/7D4519L6kM — Profess-aaargh! John Paul Newman 👻😱 (@johnpaul_newman) October 28, 2019
Gabbar Singh : robinhood for the poor, rifle shooting champion in 600m & moving-target events, roast meat and dance enthusiast, loved the colourful festival of Holi, died of severe arm injuries at 48.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/zRfSUTYXDh
— RK👉HIMANSHU SINGH (@itshrock007) October 28, 2019
Pablo Escobar, a high school chemistry teacher and cannabis rights activist, gunned down by Columbian police in a fake encounter case, at the age of 44 #WaPoDeathNotices #WashingtonPost pic.twitter.com/B7TFQJmhB3 — Colonel Chikara (Parody) (@Col_Chikara) October 28, 2019
Thanos
Bald man, poor farmer,single father, environmental activist killed by
Capitalist Billionaire at age of 10000 years #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/3LrJMO5dW5
— supbat (@batyogi) October 28, 2019
World-renowned Foodie & Chicken Curry lover Raman Raghav dies at 66. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/ZI3C8OkL9s — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 28, 2019
Satan, unorthodox faith leader known for pushing back against famous wine maker Jesus, dies at 14 billion.#WaPoDeathNotices
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 28, 2019
Mogambo, a retired army officer and happiness enthusiast at helm of his start-up focussed on alternate laws, dies at 67 #WaPoDeathNotices — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) October 28, 2019
Darth Vader, disabled single father of two, passes away. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/MehfEF047p
— Christopher Jacobs (@cmjacobs76) October 28, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein, financier, philanthropist, and friend to royalty, dies in austere, one room apartment. #WaPoDeathNotices — Mike (@Doranimated) October 28, 2019
