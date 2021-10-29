Brimato: Here is All You Need to Know About the Tomato Brinjal Crossover

What has happened in a concentrated environment has led to the birth of a never-heard-before agricultural development, scientists are calling Brimato. The dual-grafted hybrid plant is born by grafting a tomato and brinjal. In case you don’t know, grafting is a process that involves joining together parts of a plant by means of tissue regeneration. The portion of the plant, which serves as the root, becomes the stock and the part which is added on top of another is called the scion.

Scientists of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (ICAR-IIVR) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, believe that the technique used to develop brimato will be useful in urban and suburban areas. Given that the space to grow vegetables is very little. The cultivation breakthrough will facilitate growing more vegetables in smaller spaces in semi-urban areas. This technique is meant to be cost-effective and improve the availability of vegetables.

The process to cultivate brimato was done using some seedlings of brinjal that were 25 to 30 days old. Describing the method of developing brimato, the agriculture research institute on its website, added that tomato seedlings, 22 to 25 days old were also used. After completing the grafting process, the seedlings were placed under a controlled condition, in which the temperature, humidity and light were maintained at optimal levels for the initial five to seven days. Later for the following five to seven days, they were placed in partial shade.

After 15 to 18 days of grafting, the plants were taken to the field where the scientists fed them with adequate fertiliser. Care was taken to remove shoots growing below the grafting point on the plants. After the plants were rooted in the field, it took two months to 70 days for the brinjals and tomatoes to start fruiting in the plants. The original or parent plants used for grafting were an enhanced hybrid variety of brinjal – Kashi Sandesh and an improved variety of tomato, Kashi Aman. They were grafted into a brinjal rootstock called IC 111056.

Dr T.K. Behera, director of ICAR-IIVR, told ThePrint, “Brimato can be developed merely at a cost of Rs 10-11, and a month in duration. With an adaptation of this to a large commercial scale, which is being tried, the plant availability price will also reduce to Rs 4-5 per plant.”

The IIVR scientists developed brimato after a successful field demonstration of a plant named “Pomato” that yielded a combination of both potato and tomato.

