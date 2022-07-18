'Bring 500 Change': Desi Woman's Delivery Instruction Written in Icing Takes the Cake

The icing on the cake? Sometimes it’s not all that great. At least that is what a woman called Vaishnavi Mondkar found out when she recently ordered a cake. Ordering it through food delivery platform Zomato, she added a delivery instruction: “Bring 500/- change”. The instruction was carried out alright but not in a way that anyone would see coming. The cake outlet (purportedly) wrote “Bring 500/- change” in icing on the cake. Did the delivery partner actually bring the change? What happened to the cake? Did the person it was meant for at least appreciate the humour in the situation? There are too many unanswered questions.

“Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change” toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” Vaishnavi wrote on Facebook with a smiling emoji.

“Delivery instructions tha, laga diya,” a user commented on Facebook. “Totally cute moment,” said another. Well, at least some people are finding something positive about this.

This is not the first time that a delivery instruction has not quite been taken the way it was intended. Recently, a man ordered a cake from a “renowned bakery in Nagpur” and wondered if it contained cake. It’s safe to say that the bakery went above and beyond to clarify said doubt. Twitter user Kapil Wasnik wrote, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order.” Attached is a photo of the cake in question, with the icing on top of it spelling out in bold letters: “contain egg”. You could appreciate the sentiment; you just have to try really hard.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Turns out it has happened to many other people at various points of time. However, some Twitter users expressed their doubts as to the logistics of the mix-up, with some claiming that it might have been done intentionally.

