CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » Buzz » 'Bring Raina Back': CSK May Have Lost Another IPL 2022 Game But These Memes are a Win
2-MIN READ

'Bring Raina Back': CSK May Have Lost Another IPL 2022 Game But These Memes are a Win

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs. (File image of MS Dhoni / IPL 2021)

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs. (File image of MS Dhoni / IPL 2021)

Chennai Super Kings were outperformed by Punjab Kings in Sunday night's IPL 2022 clash where the latter won by 54 runs after an all-round display by Liam Livingstone.

Buzz Staff

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions of IPL, have started the 2022 edition of the cricket carnival on a disappointing note. The Men in Yellow, led by Ravindra Jadeja, lost their third consecutive contest on Sunday night against a dominant Punjab Kings spearheaded by Mayank Agarwal. Batting first, PBKS’ Liam Livingstone lived up to his hefty price tag as the English cricketer smacked 32-ball-60 taking his side to a decent score of 180 for 8 in 20 overs. In response, Chennai Super Kings fell like a house of cards as their scorecard read 36/5 at one stage before Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube stitched together a partnership and brought some stability to the otherwise wobbly run-chase. Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Vaibhav Arora (4-0-21-2) along with Player of the Match Livingstone (3-0-25-2) ensured the mighty CSK camp were bundled out for 126.

Having registered yet another loss, CSK fans were understandably disappointed. Some pleaded to bring back Suresh Raina to the side, while Mumbai Indians fans found some solace in the fact that Chennai overtook them in the number of losses in the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement
RELATED STORIES

Chennai Super Kings are now placed at the 9th position of the points table and a couple of losses could really put them under huge pressure and within a sniffing distance of the point of no return. Registering their second victory out of 3 contests, Punjab Kings is happily placed at the fourth position.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:April 04, 2022, 08:59 IST