Brinkmanship Amid a Pandemic? Twitterati Call Nepal PM's 'Lethal Indian Virus' Jibe a 'Joke'

Soon after Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli blamed India for the spread of coronavirus in his country, desi Twitteratti came together to call out the 'brinkmanship in the middle of a pandemic'.

On Wednesday, the Nepal PM had said that the virus was “more acute” in people who came from India compared to those who entered Nepal from Italy and China.

“Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing,” he said while addressing the Parliament.

Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now, he said, adding that the spread of coronavirus in Nepal has become difficult to control ‘due to the flow of people from outside.’

However, his comments were criticised on social media.





India spread #CoronaVirus, not Wuhan: Nepal PM KC Sharma Oli said in parliament. His claim, Wuhan virus was soft, Indian virus is hard and reason of community spreading. What a joke! pic.twitter.com/Qfqjcc0ZCo

— Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) May 19, 2020

Be careful about what you say, Mr. Oli. Words, once spoken, can't be taken back; and some words linger on for an undesirably long period of time. https://t.co/DAgWpTKq8N — Happymon Jacob (@HappymonJacob) May 20, 2020







#Nepal

India helps nepal by providing 23 tonnes of essential medicines in this pandemic instead of praising us the PM of nepal is saying the corno virus of india is more lethal than china,italy pic.twitter.com/dvjYn7t89q

— गौरव सिंह श्रीनेत 🇮🇳 (@Gaurav_4_101) May 20, 2020

First Nepal alters the map claiming disputed territory as its own. Then PM Oli says “we are least bothered if anyone gets angry & will reclaim the land at any cost.”Now Nepal is blaming India for the Wuhan virus spread!What explains this brinksmanship in the middle of a pandemic? pic.twitter.com/EnR8s7dGdR — Harsh saraiwala (@HSaraiwala) May 20, 2020







The Prime Minister of Nepal is saying that India has created Corona Virus to the world.I think China has threaten The Nepal's PM.

Nepal has been a Good friend with our country but sad to here this news.#BREAKING#BoycottNepal

— ꜱᴜᴘᴇʀᴍᴀɴ (@beingrafi17) May 20, 2020

The issue wasn't just Coronavirus though. The Nepal-India ties hit another low with the Nepal cabinet on Monday approving a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory. This has happened, perhaps, for the first time in several years that India's historically connected neighbour and friend has taken such a severe confrontational stand even as the issue has remained simmering for a while. However, India has rejected Nepal's decision to issue a revised map. In a sharp reaction, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence… such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”



Why is Nepal so pissed off? I thought our Foriegn Policy had excelled these last few years like never before.... — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 20, 2020









*When #Nepal silently includes 3 Indian territories in their map* Indians be like : pic.twitter.com/BAMio2fBPr

— Heisenberg (@methmemer) May 21, 2020







#Nepal is getting aggressive on India.

Meanwhile Modi G : pic.twitter.com/7VwC3rMpT8

— Ahbab Mahtabi (@Aatmnirbhar0001) May 20, 2020

Some Indians defended Nepalis too as the Nepal-India fight kept getting ugly on social media.