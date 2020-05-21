BUZZ

Brinkmanship Amid a Pandemic? Twitterati Call Nepal PM's 'Lethal Indian Virus' Jibe a 'Joke'

Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now, he said, adding that the spread of coronavirus in Nepal has become difficult to control ‘due to the flow of people from outside.’

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Soon after Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli blamed India for the spread of coronavirus in his country, desi Twitteratti came together to call out the 'brinkmanship in the middle of a pandemic'.

On Wednesday, the Nepal PM had said that the virus was “more acute” in people who came from India compared to those who entered Nepal from Italy and China.

“Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing,” he said while addressing the Parliament.

Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now, he said, adding that the spread of coronavirus in Nepal has become difficult to control ‘due to the flow of people from outside.’

However, his comments were criticised on social media.






The issue wasn't just Coronavirus though. The Nepal-India ties hit another low with the Nepal cabinet on Monday approving a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory. This has happened, perhaps, for the first time in several years that India's historically connected neighbour and friend has taken such a severe confrontational stand even as the issue has remained simmering for a while. However, India has rejected Nepal's decision to issue a revised map. In a sharp reaction, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence… such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”





Some Indians defended Nepalis too as the Nepal-India fight kept getting ugly on social media.


