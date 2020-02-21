Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?

We all have some fear or the other, and the fear of reptiles and insects is quite common. Be it with a lizard, snake or a cockroach, we all have faced that one deadly encounter in our lives. The most common instinct is to kill the creature on the spot. However, a Brisbane student went an extra mile and hired someone to perform the task.

Bhargav Chavda, a 24-year-old student from Brisbane reached home at around 10 pm on Monday. As he went to his fridge to grab something to eat, he spotted a cockroach. “I went to the kitchen to grab my food and I see something flying front of me to the side and to the back, and I realised it was a cockroach,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Bhargav took to classified website Gumtree to post an ad online to hire someone to kill the cockroach. He mentioned, “Need Roach dead right now. Will play $20 cash for the task. Location somewhere in the open in living room/kitchen. Bring spray etc if needed, I only have thongs, cloth, broom. Please respond asap, hungry af.”

While he received several responses, no one took him too seriously. The boy was disheartened at the reaction and decided to finally muster enough courage to grab his food.

“Unfortunately I don’t know what is wrong with the world. People are responding ‘this is funny’ or ‘you just made my day’,” he told the daily.