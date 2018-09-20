English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thanks to Students, Bristol University Cleaner Enjoys a Luxury Vacation with Wife in Jamaica
Happy surprise!
Courtesy: Sandals resort/Facebook
A UK university cleaner and his wife were in for the greatest surprise ever after being gifted a holiday to Jamaica by the students.
Over 200 students of Bristol University created a 'JustGiving' account and raised a total of £1,500 and donated it to Herman Gordon, who had been on the University's cleaning staff for over 12 years, and his wife Denise.
The generous donation helped the couple to take a trip to Jamaica. When Mr Gordon as he called by the students, was given the money in June as a surprise, the video of him crying in surprised joy went viral on the internet. the idea was to gift Mr Gordon, who is originally from Jamaica, the vacation for his and his wife's wedding anniversary.
Now, three months later, photos of Mr Gordon and his wife enjoying the Jamaican sun are going viral.
In a video by Bristol Post, Mr Gordon said that everybody watching him now would think he is a 'trillionairre', all thanks to the gifted vacation.He and his wife were staying in the luxurious Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island in Montego Bay.
A cleaner has been on holiday to Montego Bay, Jamaica, after Bristol University students donated £1,500 so he could visit family for the first time in a decade https://t.co/QyOc6wPYJH pic.twitter.com/WTsgvycQ6a
— delcrookes (@hairydel) September 19, 2018
This @BristolUni cleaner was given £1,500 by students after they set up a fundraising page for him to visit family in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/5SpSQEWevU — ITV News WestCountry (@itvwestcountry) June 28, 2018
