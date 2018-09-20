GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thanks to Students, Bristol University Cleaner Enjoys a Luxury Vacation with Wife in Jamaica

Happy surprise!

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thanks to Students, Bristol University Cleaner Enjoys a Luxury Vacation with Wife in Jamaica
Courtesy: Sandals resort/Facebook
Loading...
A UK university cleaner and his wife were in for the greatest surprise ever after being gifted a holiday to Jamaica by the students.

Over 200 students of Bristol University created a 'JustGiving' account and raised a total of £1,500 and donated it to Herman Gordon, who had been on the University's cleaning staff for over 12 years, and his wife Denise.

The generous donation helped the couple to take a trip to Jamaica. When Mr Gordon as he called by the students, was given the money in June as a surprise, the video of him crying in surprised joy went viral on the internet. the idea was to gift Mr Gordon, who is originally from Jamaica, the vacation for his and his wife's wedding anniversary.





Now, three months later, photos of Mr Gordon and his wife enjoying the Jamaican sun are going viral.

In a video by Bristol Post, Mr Gordon said that everybody watching him now would think he is a 'trillionairre', all thanks to the gifted vacation.He and his wife were staying in the luxurious Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island in Montego Bay.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...