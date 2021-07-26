Britain To Reward Those Who Lose Weight, Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

The British government will provide cash incentives, bonus and discount coupons to those who will adopt a healthy lifestyle as a part of its new plan to combat obesity. The British citizens who will take more vegetables and fruits cutting down on unhealthy foods will get cash incentives. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been part of this movement and pledged to lose weight.

The government will analyse the monthly spending of every household at supermarkets through an app and those who purchase more fruits and vegetables cutting down on unhealthy food items will be rewarded.

The app will also track and award people when they take a short journey on foot to school or work rather than by any vehicle.

The incentives will be handed out as “loyalty points" through the app, which will then be converted into discounts, free tickets and cash back. The initiative will kick on from January next year.

“There is a whole team in Downing Street working on this, and the Prime Minister thinks that we simply cannot go on as before and that we must now tackle it head-on,” a Whitehall source told the Telegraph.

The PM himself will be expected to be the front face of the campaign, as he has been on a very rigorous diet and exercise programme, especially after he contracted the Coronavirus.

Great Britain is one of the worst-hit nations with obesity, with studies showing that two in three adults in the country are either overweight or obese.

The PM has admitted that things cannot go the way they are at the moment and has brought Keith Mills to his team, who helped run the London Olympics in 2012. The government is hopeful and optimistic that it can reduce the obesity rates drastically within a few years with the initiative.

