Britain's Boys Have Been Banned From Playing Prince William in New Movie, Thanks to Brexit

Webseries, documentaries and TV shows on the British royal family have often ruffled feathers, sometimes owing to Princess Diana's life ad sometimes about the drifts and cracks in the family. The latest in the list is Netflix's The Crown whose latest season gives us a view into Princess Diana's personal life and has everyone hooked now.

Another biopic on Diana is in the pipeline and will star Kristen Stewart as Diana. The biopicis set on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in the 1990s when she realises that her marriage was over. The casting agent is now looking for a young boy to play Prince William in an upcoming feature. However, no British boy can be taken to take up the role, the reason--BREXIT.

Amy Hubbard, who worked on the Trial of Christine Keeler, White House Farm, and Isolation Stories is seeking an 11-year-old boy to play Prince William in Spencer.

In a casting call, Hubbard issued an appeal for young boys who could act in the role, which is believed to be fairly substantial.

'Amy Hubbard Casting are looking for a boy with a playing age of 9-12 years to believably play Prince William at 11 years old. Must have a European passport. (Not British European due to new Brexit rules from January 1, 2021)," Hubbard said in a message.

The question that has irked social media users is why a British boy cannot be taken to play the role suggesting it may relate to the decision to strip British citizens of the freedom to live and work across the EU, the Dailymail said in a report.

The royal couple of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement at Buckingham Palace in February 1981. The two were married months later in July.

However, the wedding was far from a royal fairytale, as portrayed publicly. The couple had two sons – William and Harry and divorced in 1996. Lady Diana had said that she had met Charles only twelve times before they were engaged. Diana was only 19 years old when she accepted Charles proposal, while the prince was 32.