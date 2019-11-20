Britain's Fattest Cat Paisley Who Weighs Over 9 Kg Goes on Diet to Get in Better Shape
An average cat weighs about 5 kg, nearly half the weight the obese Paisley carries.
Image credit: Twitter/ @ByLukeMatthews
Considered the fattest cat of Britain, four-year-old Paisley is following a strict diet routine after she gained too much weight. Rescue center staff recently was dumbstruck at seeing the size of the feline.
After being brought to the center, the staff weighed Paisley and were surprised to find the cat weighed 7lbs (9.5kg), nearly double the weight of an average cat.
Meet Paisley. She’s been labelled Britain’s fattest cat and weighs 9.5kg. She’s started a diet to get the body she’s always dreamed of. Wish her luck.https://t.co/c8hpxcRtAX pic.twitter.com/b9disRdJXo— Luke Matthews (@ByLukeMatthews) November 19, 2019
Tania Marsh, the deputy manager of the shelter's first reaction on seeing Paisley was "Oh my goodness". She added that it was the fattest cat she had ever seen. Speaking about the cat's condition, Marsh said that Paisley was fed a lot and remained mostly an indoor cat—meaning that she barely exercised.
The Mirror also reported that Paisley has found her a new home already and she will be moved in there soon. However, the feline is already following a vet-prescribed diet to cut down extra fat and fortunately, she has already reduced one pound.
Tania emphasized that Paisley will have to follow a strict diet as there are high chances of her getting diabetes.
“There are so many health risks that are coming her way because of her weight such as diabetes and heart problems. When she goes to her new home she'll have to maintain the diet, no treats are allowed,” she added.
