Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Britain's Fattest Cat Paisley Who Weighs Over 9 Kg Goes on Diet to Get in Better Shape

An average cat weighs about 5 kg, nearly half the weight the obese Paisley carries.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Britain's Fattest Cat Paisley Who Weighs Over 9 Kg Goes on Diet to Get in Better Shape
Image credit: Twitter/ @ByLukeMatthews

Considered the fattest cat of Britain, four-year-old Paisley is following a strict diet routine after she gained too much weight. Rescue center staff recently was dumbstruck at seeing the size of the feline.

After being brought to the center, the staff weighed Paisley and were surprised to find the cat weighed 7lbs (9.5kg), nearly double the weight of an average cat.

Tania Marsh, the deputy manager of the shelter's first reaction on seeing Paisley was "Oh my goodness". She added that it was the fattest cat she had ever seen. Speaking about the cat's condition, Marsh said that Paisley was fed a lot and remained mostly an indoor cat—meaning that she barely exercised.

The Mirror also reported that Paisley has found her a new home already and she will be moved in there soon. However, the feline is already following a vet-prescribed diet to cut down extra fat and fortunately, she has already reduced one pound.

Tania emphasized that Paisley will have to follow a strict diet as there are high chances of her getting diabetes.

“There are so many health risks that are coming her way because of her weight such as diabetes and heart problems. When she goes to her new home she'll have to maintain the diet, no treats are allowed,” she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram