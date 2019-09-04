Take the pledge to vote

Britain’s 'Most Haunted' Prison Now Open for Overnight Tours and Sleepovers

The jail, which houses several unmarked graves of executed prisoners, is often dubbed Britain’s “most haunted prison” due to purported ghost sightings.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Britain's spookiest jail, the HM Prison Shepton Mallet, is welcoming tourists again after remaining closed for years.

Established as a “house of correction” in 1625, former inmates at the Shepton Mallet include some of the nation’s most notorious criminals including ‘The Kray Twins’, Ronald and Reginald, convicted for perpetrating organised crime in London during the 1950s and 1960s.

Before its closure in 2013, Shepton Mallet was the oldest operating jail in Britain as it could only house maximum 200 prisoners at a time.

The jail, which houses several unmarked graves of executed prisoners, is often dubbed Britain’s “most haunted prison” due to purported ghost sightings, according to The Daily Star and Metro UK.

But now thrill-seekers can not only take overnight tours of the facility but also sleep over in the cells that once held child-killers, rapists and members of dreaded gangs— all thanks to events company Bump in the Night.

The faint-hearted may want to stay away, though, as “cell doors are regularly heard opening and slamming shut for no reason, footsteps are heard on the walkways and along the corridors and ghostly figures are also seen moving around the prison in the dead of night,” according to Bristol Live.

A Bump In The Night employee told the news outlet that the “quite a few night-time tours of the prison” had been proven “terrifying.”

"I wasn't convinced it would be that scary before my first one but that has definitely changed now. I've seen and heard all sorts including shadows when nobody is around, doors slamming shut and footsteps only to see nobody there,” the employee said.

"When we were in the prison once my colleague leapt up from his seat and ran across the room. I asked what happened and he said he heard a loud growling sound in his ear, but we were the only two people in there."

