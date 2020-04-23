BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Britain's Prince Louis Marks Second Birthday with Rainbow Pictures Amid Lockdown

Undated handout photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, who celebrates his second birthday on Thursday, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Prince William and his wife Kate released new photographs of their son Prince Louis painting a colourful picture of rainbows, which have become a symbol of hope in Britain during the coronavirus crisis, to mark his second birthday on Thursday.

The five photos of Louis show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child with his hands covered in paint as he creates his rainbow poster, echoing similar artworks made by children across the country and put up in windows of their homes.

All the photos of the young prince were taken this month by Kate at their family home in eastern England where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte and last month the family released a video of them joining a nationwide applause of thanks to the nation’s healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, Kate disclosed they had been home schooling the children, but had not let them have a break during the Easter holidays.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” she told BBC TV.#

Louis’s celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her 94th birthday.

